Crew member goes missing from UK Navy vessel overnight

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted that a person was missing on Saturday morning
  • A significant search operation is underway off the north-west coast of Ireland for a missing UK Navy crew member.
  • The individual was last seen late on Friday, around 10.30pm, prompting a distress call to the Irish Coast Guard early on Saturday morning.
  • The alarm was raised when the UK Navy support vessel was situated north of Tory Island.
  • Malin Head Coast Guard is coordinating the extensive search effort in the waters between Tory Island, Co Donegal, and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.
  • The search involves multiple agencies, including the Irish Coast Guard, Irish Air Corps, RNLI, the naval vessel, and other assisting vessels and aircraft.
