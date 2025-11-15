Crew member goes missing from UK Navy vessel overnight
- A significant search operation is underway off the north-west coast of Ireland for a missing UK Navy crew member.
- The individual was last seen late on Friday, around 10.30pm, prompting a distress call to the Irish Coast Guard early on Saturday morning.
- The alarm was raised when the UK Navy support vessel was situated north of Tory Island.
- Malin Head Coast Guard is coordinating the extensive search effort in the waters between Tory Island, Co Donegal, and Eagle Island, Co Mayo.
- The search involves multiple agencies, including the Irish Coast Guard, Irish Air Corps, RNLI, the naval vessel, and other assisting vessels and aircraft.