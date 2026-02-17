Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump threat prompts UK banks to plan Mastercard and Visa alternative – how it will work

Trump warns UK deal with China 'very dangerous'
  • Major UK banks are convening to discuss the creation of a national payments system, aiming to reduce reliance on US networks.
  • This move is prompted by concerns over a US leader's potential capacity to disable systems like Visa and Mastercard, which process up to 95 per cent of UK card transactions.
  • The initiative, supported by the government and involving the Bank of England, seeks to bolster the UK's financial resilience, with a projected implementation by 2030.
  • Industry executives caution that a shutdown of US payment networks could severely disrupt the UK economy, citing the impact of US sanctions on Russia.
  • While Visa and Mastercard are involved, some sources suggest the project may focus more on upgrading existing infrastructure to prevent service disruptions rather than establishing an entirely new system.
