UK to ban boiling lobsters alive in animal rights crackdown

Lobsters were deemed ‘sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and suffering’
Lobsters were deemed ‘sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and suffering’ (Getty/iStock)
  • The UK government plans to ban the boiling of live lobsters and crabs as part of a new animal welfare strategy for England.
  • This measure follows previous legislation that recognised decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs as sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and suffering.
  • The comprehensive strategy also includes intentions to ban trail hunting, tighten protections against cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming, and improve welfare for pets, farmed animals, and wild animals.
  • Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds described the strategy as the most ambitious in a generation, reflecting the UK's status as a nation of animal lovers.
  • Additional proposals include consulting on banning shock collars, promoting responsible dog ownership, phasing out colony cages for laying hens, and prohibiting snare traps.
