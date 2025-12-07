Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government unveils £820m jobs plan to tackle youth unemployment crisis

Starmer vows to 'reform' welfare state that is 'trapping people' in poverty
  • The government has unveiled an £820 million package aimed at tackling rising youth unemployment.
  • New plans will offer young people on benefits jobs in construction and hospitality, alongside training and work experience.
  • Up to 55,000 guaranteed jobs will be provided from spring 2026, with additional intensive support for job seekers.
  • Young people who decline the offered help without a valid reason could face a reduction in their financial support.
  • The initiative responds to youth unemployment reaching its highest level since the Covid pandemic, with nearly a million young people currently not in employment, education, or training.
