Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK inflation falls to 3% in January

The Bank of England on London’s Threadneedle Street
The Bank of England on London’s Threadneedle Street (PA Archive)
  • UK inflation has fallen to 3 per cent, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data published by the Office of National Statistics.
  • The decrease follows a surprise rise to 3.4 per cent in December, marking a return to the gradual downward trend observed late last year.
  • Analysts predict that inflation remains on course to reach the government's 2 per cent target by April.
  • The fall in inflation, coupled with recent data showing rising unemployment and slowing wage growth, has prompted hopes for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England next month.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that cutting the cost of living is her number one priority, attributing the inflation reduction to government choices.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in