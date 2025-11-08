Major immigration system shake-up to be announced
- The Home Secretary is preparing a major shake-up of the UK's immigration system, modelled on Denmark's stringent policies.
- Senior Home Office officials visited Copenhagen to learn about Denmark's tighter rules on family reunion and its practice of granting only temporary stays to most asylum seekers.
- The plan aims to reduce “pull factors” for migrants and facilitate the removal of those without the right to remain, amidst growing public concern over migration.
- Denmark's system, which has achieved historically low asylum approvals, imposes strict conditions for settlement, including a minimum age of 24 for family reunion partners and language proficiency.
- This initiative follows a period of rising small boat crossings and has led to divisions among Labour MPs regarding the extent of adopting Danish-style policies.