Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Average UK house price jumps by £10,000 in January, figures show

The average UK house price has increased by £10,000 in January
The average UK house price has increased by £10,000 in January (Alamy/PA)
  • The average asking price for a home in Britain increased by 2.8 per cent, or nearly £10,000, in January, marking the biggest rise for the month in 25 years, according to Rightmove.
  • This surge brings average asking prices to £368,031, close to levels seen in August 2025, indicating a rebound in market sentiment.
  • Despite the new year enthusiasm, Rightmove advises sellers to be realistic with pricing, as the number of available homes on the market is at a 12-year high for this time of year, offering buyers more choice.
  • Mortgage rates have seen recent cuts and are expected to remain steady, improving affordability for many homebuyers.
  • Separately, a report from Hamptons found that newly agreed rents across Britain dipped by 0.7 per cent in 2025, the first annual fall since 2011, with the average tenant paying £1,371 per month.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in