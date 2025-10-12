Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees blast ‘endless bureaucracy’

British parts found in Russian drones being used to bomb Ukraine, claims Zelensky
  • Host families supporting Ukrainian refugees in the UK report facing "endless bureaucracy" and "horrendous" lack of support from the Home Office, leaving thousands in limbo.
  • Juliet Grover, a host, detailed significant difficulties with visa processing, including four-month waits and individual family members' visas going missing, despite her extensive efforts to assist.
  • Ukrainian refugees encounter challenges such as a lack of translation services, difficulties registering for essential services, and struggles finding appropriate employment and private rented accommodation.
  • The visa renewal process is complicated, with a short 28-day window and eight-week waiting times, creating uncertainty and impacting refugees' ability to work and secure housing.
  • Experts warn of the "mental toll" on Ukrainian people and urge ministers to reconsider routes to settlement, while the government states guidance is available in Ukrainian and Russian.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in