UK households face energy bill rise amid widespread cold health alerts
- UK households will see a slight increase in energy bills from New Year's Day, with Ofgem's price cap rising by 0.2 per cent, adding approximately 28p a month to the average bill.
- This immediate rise brings the average annual bill to £1,758, primarily due to funding for nuclear power projects like Sizewell C and increased standing charges linked to the Warm Home Discount scheme.
- Despite the short-term increase, experts at Cornwall Insight predict energy bills will fall by £138, or 8 per cent, to £1,620 a year from April, thanks to government measures and dropping wholesale energy prices.
- The price cap increase coincides with widespread cold health alerts issued across large areas of the UK, with temperatures expected to fall significantly.
- Campaigners from the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warn that even small bill increases severely impact families.