Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major announcement made on UK energy bills

Energy bills are set to rise in the UK (Jacob King/PA)
Energy bills are set to rise in the UK (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Britain's energy watchdog, Ofgem, has approved an initial £28 billion investment to upgrade the UK's energy infrastructure.
  • This decision will result in an increase of £108 in network charges on household energy bills by 2031.
  • The final verdict on price controls for energy network firms over the next five years raises the allowed investment from a provisional £24 billion.
  • The funding includes £17.8 billion for gas transmission and distribution networks and £10.3 billion for the high-voltage electricity network.
  • Network charges, which make up about a fifth of average annual energy costs, will see a rise of £48 for gas networks and £60 for the electricity grid.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in