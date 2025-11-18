Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Brits are quitting the UK three times faster than first thought

Shabana Mahmood tells Nigel Farage to ‘sod off’ as she defends asylum reforms
  • New figures reveal UK net migration reached a record high, with significantly more British nationals emigrating than previously estimated.
  • The Office for National Statistics updated its methodology, showing 257,000 British nationals left the country last year, 180,000 more than initial forecasts.
  • Experts and politicians warn of a 'dangerous brain drain', as productive workers, including doctors and millionaires, are increasingly leaving the UK.
  • Reasons for emigration include the pursuit of better wages, lower taxes, cheaper housing, and an improved quality of life abroad.
  • These statistics emerge just before the Budget, while Labour's home secretary faces criticism over controversial new asylum crackdown measures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in