UK economic growth slows again in blow for Rachel Reeves

Defiant Rachel Reeves says she will be Chancellor for years
  • The UK economy's growth slowed to an unrevised 0.1 per cent in the third quarter (July to September), according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
  • The ONS also revised down the second quarter's growth from an initial estimate of 0.3 per cent to 0.2 per cent.
  • The slowdown in the third quarter was partly attributed to a cyber attack at Jaguar Land Rover, which negatively impacted the manufacturing sector.
  • Rachel Reeves, who previously pledged to deliver higher economic growth, is now facing accusations of implementing 'anti-growth' measures, including tax hikes.
  • Despite the revisions, the UK economy remained the joint fastest-growing in the G7 group of countries, alongside Japan, with 0.9 per cent growth.
