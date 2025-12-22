Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why people are travelling for up to 10 hours to take a driving test

New driving test rules for 2025 announced by DVSA
  • Learner drivers across the UK are experiencing significant delays for driving tests, with an average waiting time of 22 weeks and over 638,000 individuals on the forward booking list.
  • The backlog, largely attributed to Covid-19 lockdowns and the exploitation of test slots by resellers, is not expected to clear until November 2027, according to the National Audit Office.
  • Many learners are taking drastic measures, such as travelling hundreds of miles to distant test centres in locations like Fort William or Carmarthen, to secure an available slot.
  • The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is introducing changes to the booking system, including restricting bookings to learners, limiting booking edits, and deploying military examiners to increase test availability.
  • Industry experts emphasise that while these measures may offer some relief, sustained, long-term action, including increased recruitment and retention of examiners, is crucial to resolve the issue permanently.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in