Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK delivery driver deportations rise as Government launches major crackdown

Related: Shabana Mahmood hits out at Tommy Robinson's backing of Labour's migration policy
  • An immigration crackdown has led to dozens of delivery riders being deported after being found working illegally in the UK.
  • Last month, targeted action against gig-economy workers resulted in 171 arrests nationwide, with 60 individuals detained for removal.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood was present at an operation, as the government intensifies efforts to deter illegal migration and working.
  • Border security minister Alex Norris stated that those working illegally will be arrested and removed, highlighting a 63% increase in illegal worker arrests year-on-year.
  • New legislation, the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, has become law, strengthening measures against illegal working and imposing severe penalties on non-compliant employers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in