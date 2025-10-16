Witness statements shed fresh light in China spy case
- The UK government has published three witness statements in the now-collapsed case against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who were accused of spying for China.
- The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case after deeming the evidence insufficient to prove China posed a national security threat.
- Witness statements allege Christopher Cash told Christopher Berry, "You're in spy territory now," and that information regarding the Tory leadership race was leaked to China.
- One witness statement alleges that Beijing recruited Christopher Berry to use Christopher Cash as a sub-source with access to Parliament and senior MPs, with a mysterious figure named 'Alex' acting as Berry's handler.
- Both have denied all wrongdoing, with Christopher Cash stating he was in an "impossible position" and was denied a public trial to demonstrate his innocence.