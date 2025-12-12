Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK warned over looming ban after huge EU decision

Petrol cars have reached their peak as the UK now prepares for electric vehicle rollout - 'Landmark!'
  • The UK's planned 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars may face delays.
  • This potential delay is linked to the European Union's anticipated decision to water down its own 2035 ban on such vehicles.
  • Carmakers and influential EU nations, including Germany and Italy, are pressuring the EU to reconsider, citing concerns over the automotive sector and slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption.
  • Industry experts, such as former Aston Martin CEO Dr Andy Palmer, warn that if the EU reduces its EV targets, insufficient electric vehicles will be produced to meet UK demand.
  • Despite calls from EV advocates to maintain ambitious targets, the UK government states it remains committed to phasing out all new non-zero emission car and van sales by 2035.
