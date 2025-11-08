Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New poll reveals what Britons really think about the UK

Reeves blames Brexit for Britain's election woes
  • A new survey reveals that the majority of Britons do not feel proud of their country, with national pride dropping to 46 per cent from 56 per cent five years ago.
  • The polling, conducted by King's College London and Ipsos, indicates a significant increase in the perception of national division, with 84 per cent of people now believing the UK is divided, up from 74 per cent in 2020.
  • Half of respondents feel that UK culture is changing too quickly, and 48 per cent wish the country was "the way it used to be," both marking substantial increases since 2020.
  • The survey also highlights growing tensions, with 86 per cent perceiving conflict between immigrants and UK-born individuals, and a notable shift in public opinion on transgender rights, with 39 per cent believing they have "gone too far."
  • Researchers attribute this "frightening increase in the sense of national division" to the aftermath of Brexit, which has evolved into broader political and cultural splits, particularly concerning immigration and the pace of societal change.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in