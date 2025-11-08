New poll reveals what Britons really think about the UK
- A new survey reveals that the majority of Britons do not feel proud of their country, with national pride dropping to 46 per cent from 56 per cent five years ago.
- The polling, conducted by King's College London and Ipsos, indicates a significant increase in the perception of national division, with 84 per cent of people now believing the UK is divided, up from 74 per cent in 2020.
- Half of respondents feel that UK culture is changing too quickly, and 48 per cent wish the country was "the way it used to be," both marking substantial increases since 2020.
- The survey also highlights growing tensions, with 86 per cent perceiving conflict between immigrants and UK-born individuals, and a notable shift in public opinion on transgender rights, with 39 per cent believing they have "gone too far."
- Researchers attribute this "frightening increase in the sense of national division" to the aftermath of Brexit, which has evolved into broader political and cultural splits, particularly concerning immigration and the pace of societal change.