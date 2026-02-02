Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh crackdown on people promoting illegal entry into UK

Home Office’s new TikTok migration account dubbed ‘laughable gimmick’
  • The UK government is activating new powers under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act to target social media users promoting illegal routes into the country.
  • Individuals found touting illegal migration routes online could face up to five years in prison, with the National Crime Agency monitoring thousands of social media accounts.
  • Border security minister Alex Norris issued a warning to people smugglers, stating the government is actively pursuing those involved in the 'vile trade' online.
  • The Foreign Secretary is set to visit Ethiopia to enhance cooperation on tackling illegal migration, including job creation initiatives and strengthening efforts against criminal smuggler gangs.
  • These measures come amidst ongoing challenges with small boat crossings, with 933 arrivals this year, and follows previous admissions that more migrants have arrived under a government scheme than have been deported.
