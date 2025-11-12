Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britain to ban Russian liquified natural gas from UK maritime services

Putin orders nuclear weapons test preparations after Trump threat in new escalation
  • Britain is set to ban Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) from accessing UK maritime services, including insurance and shipping, for exports to third countries.
  • The ban, which follows a 2023 prohibition on direct UK imports, will be implemented over the course of 2026 in coordination with other European nations.
  • Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the measure ahead of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada, aiming to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
  • Ms Cooper also pledged an additional £13 million in aid for Ukraine to help repair its energy infrastructure, which Russia has repeatedly attacked.
  • The move is part of ongoing efforts to target Russia's fossil fuel exports, a significant source of revenue for its war effort, as the conflict enters its fourth winter.
