Member of UK armed forces killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Ukraine

Related: Starmer reiterates support for Ukraine as Zelensky meets European allies at Downing Street
  • A member of the UK armed forces has died in Ukraine following a "tragic accident".
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, 9 December, away from the front lines.
  • The individual was observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability when the accident happened.
  • The Ministry of Defence confirmed the death, expressing deep regret and stating the family has been notified.
  • A spokesperson said: “The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”

