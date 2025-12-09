Member of UK armed forces killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Ukraine
- A member of the UK armed forces has died in Ukraine following a "tragic accident".
- The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, 9 December, away from the front lines.
- The individual was observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability when the accident happened.
- The Ministry of Defence confirmed the death, expressing deep regret and stating the family has been notified.
- A spokesperson said: “The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”