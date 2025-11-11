Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arrests made after violent brawl outside Turning Point USA event

Violent brawl breaks out as event to honour Charlie Kirk
  • A brawl erupted near the University of California, Berkeley, during a Turning Point USA event featuring comedian Rob Schneider and author Frank Turek.
  • Protesters, some wearing keffiyehs, gathered outside the venue, chanting "No Trump, No KKK, no fascist USA."
  • The demonstration reportedly turned violent when a man selling memorial t-shirts for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated two months prior, clashed with protesters.
  • Two people were arrested for battery by the City of Berkeley Police Department following the incident.
  • Turning Point USA staff accused the protesters of being Antifa, while the university affirmed its commitment to supporting all speakers' rights.
