Uber launching robotaxi rides in another major US city
- Uber is set to launch a specially built autonomous taxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026.
- The robotaxi, exclusive to Uber, is being developed in collaboration with electric car company Lucid and self-driving technology firm Nuro Inc., based on the Lucid Gravity SUV.
- The company plans to deploy 100 test vehicles in the coming months, with an aim to have over 20,000 Lucid-based autonomous taxis in multiple locations within six years.
- Uber is expanding its autonomous vehicle initiatives through various partnerships and said it began offering rides in Saudi Arabia with Chinese firm WeRide last week.
- As the world's largest ride-hailing service, Uber's significant move into autonomous taxis follows other players like Waymo, with whom Uber is also partnering in Austin and Atlanta.