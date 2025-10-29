Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uber launching robotaxi rides in another major US city

Uber, Waymo Launch Public Robotaxi Rides in Atlanta Using Driverless Electric SUVs
  • Uber is set to launch a specially built autonomous taxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026.
  • The robotaxi, exclusive to Uber, is being developed in collaboration with electric car company Lucid and self-driving technology firm Nuro Inc., based on the Lucid Gravity SUV.
  • The company plans to deploy 100 test vehicles in the coming months, with an aim to have over 20,000 Lucid-based autonomous taxis in multiple locations within six years.
  • Uber is expanding its autonomous vehicle initiatives through various partnerships and said it began offering rides in Saudi Arabia with Chinese firm WeRide last week.
  • As the world's largest ride-hailing service, Uber's significant move into autonomous taxis follows other players like Waymo, with whom Uber is also partnering in Austin and Atlanta.
