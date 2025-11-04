Angry Uber Eats customer rings 999 after driver arrived without his food
- A 999 caller contacted the Metropolitan Police to report a missing takeaway order.
- The angry caller is heard complaining that their Uber Eats delivery driver arrived without their food.
- The call handler reprimanded the caller, stating it was not a life-or-death emergency.
- The police informed the caller that their call would be categorised as a misuse of the emergency line.
- The Metropolitan Police shared the audio to highlight that 999 should only be used for genuine emergencies like crimes, threats to life, or danger.