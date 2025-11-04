Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Angry Uber Eats customer rings 999 after driver arrived without his food

Listen: 999 caller rings police over missing takeaway order
  • A 999 caller contacted the Metropolitan Police to report a missing takeaway order.
  • The angry caller is heard complaining that their Uber Eats delivery driver arrived without their food.
  • The call handler reprimanded the caller, stating it was not a life-or-death emergency.
  • The police informed the caller that their call would be categorised as a misuse of the emergency line.
  • The Metropolitan Police shared the audio to highlight that 999 should only be used for genuine emergencies like crimes, threats to life, or danger.
