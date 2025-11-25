Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why America’s largest meat supplier is closing major beef plant

Trump cuts tariffs on coffee, beef and bananas after prices surge over 40%
  • Tyson, America's largest meat supplier, plans to close one of its major beef processing plants in Lexington, Nebraska, by January 20.
  • This decision will result in over 3,200 job losses and is a response to low cattle supplies and political pressures facing the industry.
  • The U.S. beef industry is grappling with its lowest cattle numbers since the 1950s, caused by drought, the pandemic, rising costs and pests, while demand remains consistent.
  • Tyson reported significant financial losses in its beef business, with expected operating losses between $400 million and $600 million this fiscal year.
  • Nebraska leaders have criticized the closure, highlighting its profound impact on the Lexington community and cattle producers, with discussions ongoing about a potential new buyer for the facility.
