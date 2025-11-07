Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Typhoon Kalmaegi heads towards Thailand after 188 die in Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi: Thousands evacuated from Philippines as deadly tropical storm hits
  • Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least five people in Vietnam and caused widespread destruction, including power outages and damage to homes.
  • The storm, one of the strongest on record to hit Vietnam, led to the evacuation of nearly 537,000 people and left three fishermen missing.
  • Before reaching Vietnam, Kalmaegi caused 188 deaths and displaced over 560,000 villagers in the Philippines, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to declare a state of national emergency.
  • The typhoon is now expected to bring heavy rainfall and potential flash floods to Laos and northeast Thailand.
  • Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making such events more destructive and frequent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in