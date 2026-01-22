John Healey confirms massive Typhoon jet upgrade amid Nato pressure
- Defence Secretary John Healey announced a £453 million investment to equip the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fighter jets with advanced radar systems.
- This upgrade will install 40 European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radars, enhancing the RAF's ability to detect, identify and track multiple targets.
- The contract, involving BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, and Parker Meggitt, secures up to 1,300 jobs across the UK, including 300 in Edinburgh and 120 in Lancashire.
- Healey stated the investment is crucial for UK and NATO air defence, responding to increasing threats such as Russian drone activity and broader pressure on NATO, ensuring Britain's security.
- This announcement follows a £205 million contract for Typhoon engineering support, with the government highlighting defence as an “engine for growth” and a source of skilled jobs.