John Healey confirms massive Typhoon jet upgrade amid Nato pressure

RAF Typhoons strike Isis weapons storage site in Syria in joint mission with France
  • Defence Secretary John Healey announced a £453 million investment to equip the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fighter jets with advanced radar systems.
  • This upgrade will install 40 European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radars, enhancing the RAF's ability to detect, identify and track multiple targets.
  • The contract, involving BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, and Parker Meggitt, secures up to 1,300 jobs across the UK, including 300 in Edinburgh and 120 in Lancashire.
  • Healey stated the investment is crucial for UK and NATO air defence, responding to increasing threats such as Russian drone activity and broader pressure on NATO, ensuring Britain's security.
  • This announcement follows a £205 million contract for Typhoon engineering support, with the government highlighting defence as an “engine for growth” and a source of skilled jobs.
