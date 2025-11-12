Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands more evacuated as Fung-wong reaches Taiwan

  • Tropical Storm Fung-wong prompted the evacuation of nearly 8,300 people and the closure of schools in Taiwan.
  • The storm, which had super typhoon strength when it hit the Philippines, caused at least 27 deaths, widespread flooding, and landslides there.
  • In Taiwan, 51 people have already been injured and over 8,300 evacuated, primarily from Hualien County, with schools and offices closed across central and southern regions.
  • As of Wednesday morning, Fung-wong was located 140km southwest of Taiwan, moving northeast at 16kmph, with maximum sustained winds of 65kmph, and was expected to make landfall later on Wednesday.
  • In the Philippines, over 623,300 individuals remained in evacuation centres, with many fatalities attributed to landslides in the mountainous Cordillera region.
