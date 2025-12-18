Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin described as ‘funny but awkward’ straight-A student

Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk murder, appears in court
  • Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder after allegedly shooting and killing MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.
  • Online messages reveal Robinson discussed his Wordle score with a friend less than an hour before the alleged shooting, and messaged the friend again 80 minutes after, asking if they had seen the news.
  • Friends and former colleagues described Robinson as an avid gamer, a straight-A student and someone who expressed disillusionment with both Republican and Democratic parties.
  • Prosecutors shared messages allegedly from Robinson stating, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," following complaints from his transgender roommate about anti-trans sentiment and right-wing politicians.
  • Robinson made his first in-person court appearance last week, where he smiled at family members present.
