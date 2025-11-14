Why you should never combine Tylenol and NyQuil, according to doctors
- Doctors have warned against mixing common over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and NyQuil, as both contain acetaminophen, which could be harmful to a person’s health
- Exceeding the recommended daily limit of acetaminophen (maximum 4,000 mg, preferably under 3,000 mg) can lead to rapid and irreversible liver failure.
- Doctors also advise against mixing NyQuil and Benadryl, an allergy relief medication, which can cause drowsiness, confusion, slowed breathing and can increase the risk of falling.
- Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously made controversial claims linking Tylenol to autism, particularly in pregnant women.
- However, a new study analyzing multiple reviews, supported by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, has found no clear causal link between paracetamol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy and autism or ADHD in offspring.