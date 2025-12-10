Two men jailed for coercing and exploiting teen girls into self-harm
- Charlie Johnson, 24, and Prince Singh, 23, have been jailed for coercing vulnerable teenage girls into serious self-harm and sharing images online.
- Johnson received a four-year sentence, while Singh was jailed for two years and nine months, following convictions for encouraging self-harm and distributing indecent images.
- The men, who ran an online chatroom, aimed to leave their victims "scarred for life" and treated their actions as a "game", preying on vulnerable individuals.
- This case marks the first time defendants have been convicted by jury trial for assisting or encouraging serious self-harm under the Online Safety Act of 2023.
- Victims spoke of the long-lasting trauma, with one stating she still has "nightmares of the abuse" but expressed pride in coming forward to prevent future harm.