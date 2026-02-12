Moment forklift-driving thief escapes jewellery heist on donkey
- A thief used a forklift to break into a jewellery store in Kayseri, Turkey, on Tuesday, 10 February.
- Security footage showed the suspect forcing entry by breaking the shop's shutters and windows.
- The individual allegedly stole 150 grams of gold from the premises.
- Following the theft, the suspect made their escape on a donkey that was waiting nearby.
- Police later identified, located, and arrested the suspect using security footage, recovering the stolen gold which was returned to its owner.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks