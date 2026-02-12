Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment forklift-driving thief escapes jewellery heist on donkey

Moment thief breaks into jewellery store with forklift before fleeing on donkey
  • A thief used a forklift to break into a jewellery store in Kayseri, Turkey, on Tuesday, 10 February.
  • Security footage showed the suspect forcing entry by breaking the shop's shutters and windows.
  • The individual allegedly stole 150 grams of gold from the premises.
  • Following the theft, the suspect made their escape on a donkey that was waiting nearby.
  • Police later identified, located, and arrested the suspect using security footage, recovering the stolen gold which was returned to its owner.
