Turkey prices expected to rise this Thanksgiving due to bird flu
- The U.S. turkey flock has shrunk to its smallest size in 40 years, primarily due to a resurgence of bird flu, leading to increased prices for consumers.
- Wholesale turkey prices are approximately 40 percent higher than in autumn 2024, with an anticipated rise to $1.32 per pound.
- The H5N1 bird flu virus is currently affecting millions of farmed and wild birds across the U.S., including over 500,000 turkeys in the past month, and has also spread to dairy cow herds.
- Bird flu outbreaks are now considered a seasonal pattern, intensifying during autumn migrations, resulting in three percent fewer turkeys being raised this year compared to 2024.
- Despite the reduced flock and ongoing outbreaks, industry officials express confidence in the frozen turkey supply for Thanksgiving, though egg prices may also see an impact.