6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, leaving 22 people injured
- A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Sindirgi in Balikesir province, western Turkey, on Monday.
- The tremor caused three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop, previously damaged, to collapse.
- No immediate fatalities were reported, but 22 people sustained injuries due to panic-related falls.
- The quake, which occurred at a depth of 5.99 kilometres, was felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces, prompting many residents to remain outdoors.
- Mosques, schools, and sports halls were opened as shelters for those reluctant to return home, as Turkey is highly susceptible to frequent earthquakes.