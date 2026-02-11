Team Canada issues statement after British Columbia school shooting
- A school shooting in British Columbia resulted in 10 deaths, including the suspected female perpetrator.
- Seven individuals were killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, with two further victims discovered at a nearby residence.
- More than 25 people sustained injuries, with two currently hospitalised in a life-threatening condition.
- Team Canada issued a statement expressing profound sorrow and solidarity with the families and the Tumbler Ridge community.
- Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, located in a remote town over 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver, serves 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.
