Judge ends removal case against Tufts student arrested by ICE last year

Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk is grabbed off street by masked ICE agents
  • An immigration court judge has terminated deportation proceedings against Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student, who was arrested by ICE agents last March.
  • The Department of Homeland Security failed to prove that the Turkish doctoral student needed to be deported, leading to the case's termination.
  • Ozturk was arrested after co-authoring an op-ed criticizing university leaders regarding Israel's war in Gaza, despite internal State Department documents showing no evidence of her supporting a terrorist organization.
  • Internal memos revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio personally directed officials to deport several high-profile activist figures, including Ozturk, over actions tied to protected speech.
  • Ozturk's legal team condemned the Trump administration's “weaponization” of the immigration system to target dissent and silence advocates for Palestinian human rights.
