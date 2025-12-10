Tucker Carlson lost confidence in Kash Patel after Charlie Kirk’s murder
- Right-wing podcaster Tucker Carlson expressed a lack of confidence in FBI Director Kash Patel and the agency, citing Patel's “chaotic handling” of the Charlie Kirk assassination.
- Carlson specifically criticised Patel's incorrect X posts claiming an apprehended shooter, which he later had to retract, allowing conspiracy theories to flourish.
- Patel's tenure has been controversial, including a lawsuit from fired agents alleging unlawful retaliation and an internal report detailing low morale and an “internally paralysed” FBI.
- White House sources reportedly deemed Patel's online presence ”unprofessional” and his performance “unacceptable,” though Patel defended his use of government jets for personal travel.
- Carlson and comedian Theo Von agreed that Patel's actions fostered unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, while the White House denied rumours that President Trump was considering replacing Patel.