DHS walks back claim TSA PreCheck is not operational during shutdown

  • TSA PreCheck will continue to operate at US airports despite earlier announcements of its suspension during the partial government shutdown.
  • The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed on Sunday that the expedited check-in program remains operational, though staffing constraints may lead to adjustments.
  • Earlier on Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had stated the program would be temporarily halted, citing "emergency measures to preserve limited funds" and a need to refocus personnel.
  • Other government travel services, such as Global Entry processing, remain paused, and TSA airport employees are working without pay due to the shutdown.
  • The partial government shutdown is a result of political disagreements over immigration enforcement and expired funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with both parties blaming each other.
