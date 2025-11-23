US agrees to change Russia peace deal in bid to to end war in Ukraine
- The United States agreed to amend its peace proposal for the war in Ukraine following "productive and meaningful" talks with Ukrainian diplomats in Geneva.
- A counter-proposal, drafted by Britain, France, and Germany, emerged, offering terms more favourable to Ukraine, including concrete security guarantees and a larger military.
- This European plan suggests Ukraine could join NATO, subject to member agreement, and would receive financial compensation, including from frozen Russian assets.
- The initial US proposal drew criticism for appearing to favour Russian demands, with concerns raised about its development after a meeting between US officials and a sanctioned Russian envoy.
- Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the US and Europe for their support, emphasising the need to end the war and prevent future aggression.