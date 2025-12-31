Trump’s call with former beauty queen strengthened ties with Zelensky
- During an August meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump reportedly paused peace talks to comment on the beauty of Ukrainian women.
- Trump then arranged a 10-15-minute phone call between Zelensky and former Miss Ukraine Oleksandra Nikolayenko, who is married to his friend Phil Ruffin.
- An official present claimed this unexpected interaction “humanized Zelensky with Trump” and positively altered the atmosphere of the discussions.
- This incident is highlighted in a broader report detailing the Trump administration's efforts to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
- In September, approximately one month after an amicable Oval Office meeting, Trump called Zelensky a “great man” at the United Nations General Assembly and reportedly discussed providing Ukraine with weapons – signaling a policy change by the administration.