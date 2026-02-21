Trump announces plan to raise worldwide tariffs ‘effective immediately’
- Donald Trump has declared an immediate increase in worldwide tariffs to 15%, up from 10%.
- This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that deemed his previous global tariffs, implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, illegal.
- Trump expressed strong disappointment with the 6-3 Supreme Court decision, criticizing Republican appointees for not supporting his policy.
- He stated his administration would now utilize the 1974 Trade Act to implement the new tariffs.
- The 1974 Trade Act permits a maximum tariff of 15 per cent for a period of 150 days, unless extended by a congressional vote.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks