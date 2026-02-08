Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump brands US Winter Olympics star ‘a real loser’ on Truth Social

Trump took aim at Hunter Hess on social media
Trump took aim at Hunter Hess on social media (AFP via Getty Images)
  • US Olympic halfpipe skier Hunter Hess stated it was "a little hard" to represent the US at the Milan Cortina games, citing "a lot going on" that he and others are not fans of.
  • He clarified that wearing the flag does not mean he represents "everything that's going on in the U.S.", but rather "all the things I believe are good".
  • Donald Trump responded on Truth Social, branding Hess a "real loser" and suggesting he should not have tried out for the team.
  • Other public figures, including Jack Posobiec, Jake Paul, Vance Langman, and Megyn Kelly, also criticized Hess's comments.
  • Hess's remarks follow a challenging journey to the Olympics, marked by a series of injuries that previously ruled him out of games.
