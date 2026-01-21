Trump claims ‘stupid people’ buy windfarms
- Donald Trump criticised UK and European green energy policies, labelling them a "Green New Scam" and the "greatest hoax in history."
- He claimed China profits from selling wind turbines, which he stated were for "stupid people" and wind mills reportedly harm birds and landscapes.
- Trump specifically targeted Sir Keir Starmer's position on North Sea oil and gas, asserting that the UK government's policies hinder the development of vast reserves, leading to high energy costs.
- Environmental groups, including Greenpeace UK and Friends of the Earth, condemned Trump's remarks, labelling them as "lies" and advice from a "climate denier".
- Trump reiterated his interest in Greenland, stating "things are going to work out pretty well," while Sir Keir Starmer affirmed Britain would "not yield" to threats regarding the island's future.