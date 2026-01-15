Trump overturns Obama-era restriction on school meals
- Legislation signed by President Trump will allow whole and 2% fat milk to return to U.S. school cafeterias, overturning Obama-era restrictions.
- The new measure permits schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to offer higher-fat dairy options alongside skimmed and low-fat products, which were mandated since 2012.
- This change follows updated 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which now advocate for full-fat dairy consumption as part of a healthy diet.
- Supporters, including nutrition experts and the dairy industry, argue that whole milk is nutritious, may reduce childhood obesity and addresses taste preferences that lead to missed nutrition and food waste.
- The new regulations, potentially effective this autumn, will impact approximately 30 million students and also require schools to provide non-dairy alternatives for dietary restrictions.