Trump supporter threatened to ‘burn down White House’ over fiancée’s visa issue
- Tristen Elijah Giroux, a 30-year-old man from Central Florida, faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to burn down the White House and assassinate ICE agents.
- The threats were made during a recorded phone call to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) after Giroux became enraged by being stuck in an automated phone tree.
- Giroux was attempting to process a visa for his Colombian fiancée and expressed extreme frustration at being unable to speak to a live representative.
- Upon his arrest, Giroux, a supporter of Trump, confessed to making the threats, stating he had no intention of causing harm and only wanted to get attention, expressing regret for his comments.
- He was charged with transmitting a threat to kill in interstate commerce, released on bond, and could face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.