Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump planned to refurbish another White House room, new book claims

East Wing demolished: This is what the White House looks like now
  • Donald Trump had plans for a significant refurbishment of the Oval Office, including installing a chandelier, according to a new book.
  • White House staff reportedly cancelled the chandelier proposal after concluding the ceiling was structurally unsound.
  • These details are revealed in GOP strategist Scott Jennings' new book, Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization.
  • Trump has already overseen several renovations at the White House, such as paving over Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden and partially demolishing the East Wing for a ballroom.
  • Jennings suggests Trump's extensive renovations serve as a metaphor for his governing style, characterized by rapidly introducing new elements.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in