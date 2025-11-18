Trump planned to refurbish another White House room, new book claims
- Donald Trump had plans for a significant refurbishment of the Oval Office, including installing a chandelier, according to a new book.
- White House staff reportedly cancelled the chandelier proposal after concluding the ceiling was structurally unsound.
- These details are revealed in GOP strategist Scott Jennings' new book, Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization.
- Trump has already overseen several renovations at the White House, such as paving over Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden and partially demolishing the East Wing for a ballroom.
- Jennings suggests Trump's extensive renovations serve as a metaphor for his governing style, characterized by rapidly introducing new elements.