Trump’s latest White House alteration is a new sign marking the entrance to the Oval Office

  • A new gilded sign indicating the entrance to the Oval Office has appeared at the White House, noticed as Donald Trump prepared for a speech.
  • The temporary sign features a cursive font that strongly resembles the typeface used for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club logo.
  • This addition is the latest in a series of alterations Donald Trump has made to the White House, including changes to the historic East Wing and Rose Garden.
  • The sign drew mockery from some commentators, who suggested it might indicate memory problems for the 79-year-old ex-real estate developer.
  • A White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, defended the move, stating that Donald Trump is making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves.
