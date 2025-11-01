Trump renovates Lincoln bathroom at the White House
- President Trump renovated a bathroom off the White House's Lincoln Bedroom, replacing 1940s art deco green tiles.
- He installed black and white polished Statuary marble, asserting it was more appropriate for the Lincoln Era.
- Trump described the previous art deco style as “totally inappropriate” for the 1850s and Civil War period.
- Beyond the bathroom, Trump also reportedly adorned his office with 24-karat gold features and demolished parts of the East Wing.
- The East Wing demolition was to make way for a $300 million ballroom, largely funded by corporations and donors, a move opposed by a majority of Americans.