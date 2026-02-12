Trump defends excluding Democratic governors from White House dinner
- President Donald Trump publicly criticized Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt over the guest list for upcoming White House events for governors.
- Trump, in Truth Social posts, called Stitt “mediocre” and accused him of being “wrong” about the invitations, stating he only excluded two governors, Jared Polis and Wes Moore.
- The dispute arose after the Trump administration reportedly decided to only invite Republicans to a normally bipartisan governors meeting, leading to the National Governors Association (NGA) initially refusing to facilitate it.
- Prior to Trump's post, Governor Stitt said that Trump's intention was always to invite all 55 state and territory governors to a business breakfast, resolving what he called a “misunderstanding in scheduling.”
- The NGA said earlier Wednesday that all governors would now be welcome to the White House meeting, restoring the bipartisan tradition for the meeting.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks