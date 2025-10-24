Trump reportedly planning to name new White House ballroom after himself

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Donald Trump is reportedly planning to name a new 90,000 square-foot White House ballroom after himself, with officials already referring to it as “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom”.
  • The project, estimated to cost around $300 million, is being funded by private donors, including contributions from major tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and Microsoft.
  • Crews have begun demolishing the historic East Wing of the White House to make way for the lavish ballroom, which Trump intends to use for state dinners and events before 2029.
  • The demolition has drawn widespread condemnation, with Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, expressing heartbreak over the “complete destruction” of the more than 100-year-old structure.
  • A White House spokesperson stated that the “historic beautification” is at no taxpayer expense and will provide long-needed upgrades for future generations, despite the criticism.
