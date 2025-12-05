Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Architect leaves $300m White House ballroom project

Trump says he doesn't need to follow traditional zoning laws for White House ballroom
  • President Donald Trump has replaced James McCrery II, the original architect overseeing the $300 million White House ballroom project, following reports of conflicting interests and McCrery's firm struggling with deadlines.
  • Shalom Baranes, an architect known for numerous major federal projects, has been appointed to take over the 90,000-square-foot ballroom development.
  • Despite the change, James McCrery II will remain involved in the project in a consulting role, as confirmed by the White House.
  • Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced the 'No Palaces Act' to impose restrictions on White House construction and demolition, requiring congressional approval for changes to the historic building.
  • The White House stated the ballroom will be entirely privately funded by wealthy donors, including major tech companies, with Democrats also introducing a bill to impose donation restrictions.
